Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 36,225 shares.The stock last traded at $172.82 and had previously closed at $172.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,572,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $17,788,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

