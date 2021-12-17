Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.86

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 36349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

