Edgeless 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,314.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1,314.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

