Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV remained flat at $$13.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

