Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in November

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Eat Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

