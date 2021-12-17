Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) versus Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Critical Analysis

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Earthworks Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands -26.01% -33.51% -4.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Earthworks Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Las Vegas Sands 0 7 3 0 2.30

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $50.45, indicating a potential upside of 43.69%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $3.61 billion 7.43 -$1.69 billion ($1.48) -23.72

Earthworks Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Las Vegas Sands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc. engages in the production and development of film, video and motion pictures. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthworks Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthworks Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.