Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 54.0% in November

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

