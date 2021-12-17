Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 146,385 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million and a PE ratio of 53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

