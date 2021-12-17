Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

