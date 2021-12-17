Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.33. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

