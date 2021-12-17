Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,903.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

