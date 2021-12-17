Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

