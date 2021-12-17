Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

