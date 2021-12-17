Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

