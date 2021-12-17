Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.