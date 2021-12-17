Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lessened by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

