DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00019691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

