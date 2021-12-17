DTE Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,615% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.33. 995,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

