DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 7,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.