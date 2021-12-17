Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 270218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

