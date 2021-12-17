DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) fell 5.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.98. 259,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,086,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Specifically, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock worth $53,453,043. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

