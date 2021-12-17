Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Up 41.2% in November

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 597,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $91.51. 38,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,222 shares of company stock worth $8,062,508 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 92,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

