Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.