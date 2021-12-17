Dock Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.76 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and $15.76 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00378766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 867,898,212 coins and its circulating supply is 740,027,418 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.