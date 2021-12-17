Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 5.1%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.93 and last traded at $125.59. 23,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,904,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $785,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 684.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.