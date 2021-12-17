Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 4025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

