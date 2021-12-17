Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Critical Comparison

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Fidelity National Information Services 1.69% 8.08% 4.73%

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.70 -$8.70 million $0.10 37.80 Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 5.26 $158.00 million $0.37 293.17

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Media Solutions and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 9 1 2.73

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 286.90%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $151.36, indicating a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Digital Media Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.