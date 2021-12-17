Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 586,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DBGI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.