Digimarc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,092% compared to the average daily volume of 137 put options.
DMRC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.27.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
