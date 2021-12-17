Digimarc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,092% compared to the average daily volume of 137 put options.

DMRC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 341,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

