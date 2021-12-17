Digerati Technologies’ (DTGI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

