DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.