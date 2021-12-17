dForce (DF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.55 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and $3.55 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00205543 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 348,577,478 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

