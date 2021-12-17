Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
DPSGY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $72.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
