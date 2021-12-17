Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

DPSGY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

