Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,221 ($82.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £44.44 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,970.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,051.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

