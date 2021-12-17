Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.85) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.52) to GBX 555 ($7.33) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

LON:BA opened at GBX 535.20 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87). The company has a market cap of £16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 565.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.23.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

