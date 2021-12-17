Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research upgraded Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vonovia in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vonovia stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

