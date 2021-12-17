Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

