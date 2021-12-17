Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 234,516 shares of company stock worth $15,066,807. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.