Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $292.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

