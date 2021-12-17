DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.72. 17,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 952,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $546.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at $17,820,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at $4,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

