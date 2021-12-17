Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

