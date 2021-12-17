DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 41,382 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

