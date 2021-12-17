DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

