DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,723 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,601 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $481.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

