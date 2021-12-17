DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

