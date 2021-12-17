DeFine Achieves Market Cap of $97.46 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. DeFine has a total market cap of $97.46 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFine has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,175,891 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

