Deeper Network Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $116.03 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

