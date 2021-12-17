Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.