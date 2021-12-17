David A. Rasche Acquires 4,146 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David A. Rasche acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($39,284.82).

LON GBG opened at GBX 696.50 ($9.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 53.17. GB Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 681.50 ($9.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 860.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.55) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.43) to GBX 1,000 ($13.22) in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.21) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.48) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.47).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

