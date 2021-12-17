Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 13,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.