Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.

DRI opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.75.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

